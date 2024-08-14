Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2024-2025 (giờ Việt Nam)

Bóng đá quốc tế

Giải Ngoại hạng Anh, giải đấu hấp dẫn nhất hành tinh sẽ trở lại với giới mộ điệu vào cuối tuần này với trận mở màn vào rạng sáng thứ Bảy 17-8 giữa Man United và Fulham. Xin giới thiệu cùng bạn đọc lịch thi đấu 38 vòng của Premier League theo giờ Việt Nam.

Vòng 1, Thứ Bảy 17-8-2024

02:00 Man Utd v Fulham

18:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool

21:00 Arsenal v Wolves

21:00 Everton v Brighton

21:00 Newcastle v Southampton

21:00 Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

23:30 West Ham v Aston Villa

Chủ nhật 18-8-2024
20:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

22:30 Chelsea v Man City

Thứ Ba 20-8-2024

02:00 Leicester City v Tottenham

Vòng 2, Thứ Bảy 24-8-2024

18:30 Brighton v Man Utd

21:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham

21:00 Fulham v Leicester City

21:00 Man City v Ipswich Town

21:00 Southampton v Nottingham Forest

21:00 Tottenham v Everton

23:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal

Chủ nhật 25-8-2024

20:00 Bournemouth v Newcastle

20:00 Wolves v Chelsea

22:30 Liverpool v Brentford

Vòng 3, Thứ Bảy 31-8-2024

18:30 Arsenal v Brighton

21:00 Brentford v Southampton

21:00 Everton v Bournemouth

21:00 Ipswich Town v Fulham

21:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa

21:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolves

23:30 West Ham v Man City

Chủ nhật 1-9-2024

19:30 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

19:30 Newcastle v Tottenham

22:00 Man Utd v Liverpool

Vòng 4, Thứ Bảy 14-9-2024

18:30 Southampton v Man Utd

21:00 Brighton v Ipswich Town

21:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City

21:00 Fulham v West Ham

21:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

21:00 Man City v Brentford

23:30 Aston Villa v Everton

Chủ nhật 15-9-2024

02:00 Bournemouth v Chelsea

20:00 Tottenham v Arsenal

22:30 Wolves v Newcastle

Vòng 5, Thứ Bảy 21-9-2024

18:30 West Ham v Chelsea

21:00 Aston Villa v Wolves

21:00 Fulham v Newcastle

21:00 Leicester City v Everton

21:00 Liverpool v Bournemouth

21:00 Southampton v Ipswich Town

21:00 Tottenham v Brentford

23:30 Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Chủ nhật 22-9-2024

20:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

22:30 Man City v Arsenal

Vòng 6, Thứ Bảy 28-9-2024

18:30 Newcastle v Man City

21:00 Arsenal v Leicester City

21:00 Brentford v West Ham

21:00 Chelsea v Brighton

21:00 Everton v Crystal Palace

21:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham

23:30 Wolves v Liverpool

Chủ nhật 29-9-2024
20:00 Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

22:30 Man Utd v Tottenham

Thứ Ba 1-10-2024
02:00 Bournemouth v Southampton

Vòng 7, Thứ Bảy 5-10-2024

18:30 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

21:00 Arsenal v Southampton

21:00 Brentford v Wolves

21:00 Chelsea v Nott'm Forest

21:00 Leicester v Bournemouth

21:00 Man City v Fulham

21:00 West Ham v Ipswich

23:30 Everton v Newcastle

Chủ nhật 6-10-2024
20:00 Aston Villa v Man Utd

22:30 Brighton v Tottenham

Vòng 8, Thứ Bảy 19-10-2024

18:30 Tottenham v West Ham

21:00 Fulham v Aston Villa

21:00 Ipswich v Everton

21:00 Man Utd v Brentford

21:00 Newcastle v Brighton

21:00 Nott'm Forest v Crystal Palace

21:00 Southampton v Leicester

23:30 Liverpool v Chelsea

Chủ nhật 20 10-2024

20:00 Bournemouth v Arsenal

22:30 Wolves v Man City

Vòng 9, Thứ Bảy 26-10-2024

02:00 Leicester v Nott'm Forest

21:00 Aston Villa v Bournemouth

21:00 Brentford v Ipswich Town

21:00 Brighton v Wolves

21:00 Man City v Southampton

23:30 Everton v Fulham

Chủ nhật 27-10-2024

21:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

21:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham

21:00 West Ham v Man Utd

23:30 Arsenal v Liverpool

Vòng 10, Thứ Bảy 2-11-2024

22:00 Bournemouth v Man City

22:00 Fulham v Brentford

22:00 Ipswich Town v Leicester City

22:00 Liverpool v Brighton

22:00 Man Utd v Chelsea

22:00 Newcastle v Arsenal

22:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham

22:00 Southampton v Everton

22:00 Tottenham v Aston Villa

22:00 Wolves v Crystal Palace

Vòng 11, Thứ Bảy 9-11-2024

22:00 Brentford v Bournemouth

22:00 Brighton v Man City

22:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

22:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham

22:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

22:00 Man Utd v Leicester City

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

22:00 Tottenham v Ipswich Town

22:00 West Ham v Everton

22:00 Wolves v Southampton

Vòng 12, Thứ Bảy 23-11-2024

22:00 Bournemouth v Brighton

22:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

22:00 Everton v Brentford

22:00 Fulham v Wolves

22:00 Ipswich Town v Man Utd

22:00 Leicester City v Chelsea

22:00 Man City v Tottenham

22:00 Newcastle v West Ham

22:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Vòng 13, Thứ Bảy 30-11-2024

22:00 Brentford v Leicester City

22:00 Brighton v Southampton

22:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

22:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle

22:00 Liverpool v Man City

22:00 Man Utd v Everton

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

22:00 Tottenham v Fulham

22:00 West Ham v Arsenal

22:00 Wolves v Bournemouth

Vòng 14, Thứ Tư 4-12-2024

02:45 Bournemouth v Tottenham

02:45 Arsenal v Man Utd

02:45 Aston Villa v Brentford

02:45 Everton v Wolves

02:45 Fulham v Brighton

02:45 Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace

02:45 Leicester City v West Ham

Thứ Năm 5-12-2024

02:45 Man City v Nottingham Forest

02:45 Newcastle v Liverpool

02:45 Southampton v Chelsea

Vòng 15, Thứ Bảy 7-12-2024

22:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

22:00 Brentford v Newcastle

22:00 Crystal Palace v Man City

22:00 Everton v Liverpool

22:00 Fulham v Arsenal

22:00 Ipswich Town v Bournemouth

22:00 Leicester City v Brighton

22:00 Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Tottenham v Chelsea

22:00 West Ham v Wolves

Vòng 16, Thứ Bảy 14-12-2024

22:00 Bournemouth v West Ham

22:00 Arsenal v Everton

22:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace

22:00 Chelsea v Brentford

22:00 Liverpool v Fulham

22:00 Man City v Man Utd

22:00 Newcastle v Leicester City

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

22:00 Southampton v Tottenham

22:00 Wolves v Ipswich Town

Vòng 17, Thứ Bảy 21-12-2024

22:00 Aston Villa v Man City

22:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

22:00 Everton v Chelsea

22:00 Fulham v Southampton

22:00 Ipswich Town v Newcastle

22:00 Leicester City v Wolves

22:00 Man Utd v Bournemouth

22:00 Tottenham v Liverpool

22:00 West Ham v Brighton

Vòng 18, Thứ Năm 26-12-2024

22:00 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

22:00 Arsenal v Ipswich Town

22:00 Brighton v Brentford

22:00 Chelsea v Fulham

22:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

22:00 Man City v Everton

22:00 Newcastle v Aston Villa

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

22:00 Southampton v West Ham

22:00 Wolves v Man Utd

Vòng 19, Chủ nhật 29-12-2024

22:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

22:00 Brentford v Arsenal

22:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton

22:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Fulham v Bournemouth

22:00 Ipswich Town v Chelsea

22:00 Leicester City v Man City

22:00 Man Utd v Newcastle

22:00 Tottenham v Wolves

22:00 West Ham v Liverpool

Vòng 20, Thứ Bảy 4-1-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Everton

22:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City

22:00 Brighton v Arsenal

22:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

22:00 Fulham v Ipswich Town

22:00 Liverpool v Man Utd

22:00 Man City v West Ham

22:00 Southampton v Brentford

22:00 Tottenham v Newcastle

22:00 Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Vòng 21, Thứ Tư 15-1-2025

02:45 Arsenal v Tottenham

02:45 Brentford v Man City

02:45 Everton v Aston Villa

02:45 Ipswich Town v Brighton

02:45 Leicester City v Crystal Palace

02:45 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

02:45 West Ham v Fulham

Thứ Năm 16-1-2025

02:45 Chelsea v Bournemouth

02:45 Newcastle v Wolves

03:00 Man Utd v Southampton

Vòng 22, Thứ Bảy 18-1-2025

22:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

22:00 Brentford v Liverpool

22:00 Chelsea v Wolves

22:00 Everton v Tottenham

22:00 Ipswich Town v Man City

22:00 Leicester City v Fulham

22:00 Man Utd v Brighton

22:00 Newcastle v Bournemouth

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Southampton

22:00 West Ham v Crystal Palace

Vòng 23, Thứ Bảy 25-1-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Aston Villa v West Ham

22:00 Brighton v Everton

22:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

22:00 Fulham v Man Utd

22:00 Liverpool v Ipswich Town

22:00 Man City v Chelsea

22:00 Southampton v Newcastle

22:00 Tottenham v Leicester City

22:00 Wolves v Arsenal

Vòng 24, Thứ Bảy 1-2-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool

22:00 Arsenal v Man City

22:00 Brentford v Tottenham

22:00 Chelsea v West Ham

22:00 Everton v Leicester City

22:00 Ipswich Town v Southampton

22:00 Man Utd v Crystal Palace

22:00 Newcastle v Fulham

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

22:00 Wolves v Aston Villa

Vòng 25, Thứ Bảy 15-2-2025

22:00 Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

22:00 Brighton v Chelsea

22:00 Crystal Palace v Everton

22:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Leicester City v Arsenal

22:00 Liverpool v Wolves

22:00 Man City v Newcastle

22:00 Southampton v Bournemouth

22:00 Tottenham v Man Utd

22:00 West Ham v Brentford

Vòng 26, Thứ Bảy 22-2-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Wolves

22:00 Arsenal v West Ham

22:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

22:00 Everton v Man Utd

22:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace

22:00 Ipswich Town v Tottenham

22:00 Leicester City v Brentford

22:00 Man City v Liverpool

22:00 Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Southampton v Brighton

Vòng 27, Thứ Tư 26-2-2025

02:45 Brentford v Everton

02:45 Brighton v Bournemouth

02:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

02:45 Tottenham v Man City

02:45 West Ham v Leicester City

02:45 Wolves v Fulham

03:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Thứ Năm 27-2-2025

02:45 Chelsea v Southampton

03:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

03:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town

Vòng 28, Thứ Bảy 8-3-2025

22:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

22:00 Brighton v Fulham

22:00 Chelsea v Leicester City

22:00 Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town

22:00 Liverpool v Southampton

22:00 Man Utd v Arsenal

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Man City

22:00 Tottenham v Bournemouth

22:00 West Ham v Newcastle

22:00 Wolves v Everton

Vòng 29, Thứ Bảy 15-3-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Brentford

22:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

22:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

22:00 Everton v West Ham

22:00 Fulham v Tottenham

22:00 Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Leicester City v Man Utd

22:00 Man City v Brighton

22:00 Newcastle v Crystal Palace

22:00 Southampton v Wolves

Vòng 30, Thứ Ba 1-4-2025

01:45 Bournemouth v Ipswich Town

01:45 Arsenal v Fulham

01:45 Brighton v Aston Villa

01:45 Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

01:45 Wolves v West Ham

Thứ Tư 2-4-2025

01:45 Chelsea v Tottenham

01:45 Man City v Leicester City

01:45 Newcastle v Brentford

01:45 Southampton v Crystal Palace

02:00 Liverpool v Everton

Vòng 31, Thứ Bảy 5-4-2025

22:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Brentford v Chelsea

22:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

22:00 Everton v Arsenal

22:00 Fulham v Liverpool

22:00 Ipswich Town v Wolves

22:00 Leicester City v Newcastle

22:00 Man Utd v Man City

22:00 Tottenham v Southampton

22:00 West Ham v Bournemouth

Vòng 32, Thứ Bảy 12-4-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Fulham

22:00 Arsenal v Brentford

22:00 Brighton v Leicester City

22:00 Chelsea v Ipswich Town

22:00 Liverpool v West Ham

22:00 Man City v Crystal Palace

22:00 Newcastle v Man Utd

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton

22:00 Southampton v Aston Villa

22:00 Wolves v Tottenham

Vòng 33, Thứ Bảy 19-4-2025

22:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle

22:00 Brentford v Brighton

22:00 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

22:00 Everton v Man City

22:00 Fulham v Chelsea

22:00 Ipswich Town v Arsenal

22:00 Leicester City v Liverpool

22:00 Man Utd v Wolves

22:00 Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

22:00 West Ham v Southampton

Vòng 34, Thứ Bảy 26-4-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Man Utd

22:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

22:00 Brighton v West Ham

22:00 Chelsea v Everton

22:00 Liverpool v Tottenham

22:00 Man City v Aston Villa

22:00 Newcastle v Ipswich Town

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford

22:00 Southampton v Fulham

22:00 Wolves v Leicester City

Vòng 35, Thứ Bảy 3-5-2025

22:00 Arsenal v Bournemouth

22:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

22:00 Brentford v Man Utd

22:00 Brighton v Newcastle

22:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

22:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

22:00 Everton v Ipswich Town

22:00 Leicester City v Southampton

22:00 Man City v Wolves

22:00 West Ham v Tottenham

Vòng 36, Thứ Bảy 10-5-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Aston Villa

22:00 Fulham v Everton

22:00 Ipswich Town v Brentford

22:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

22:00 Man Utd v West Ham

22:00 Newcastle v Chelsea

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

22:00 Southampton v Man City

22:00 Tottenham v Crystal Palace

22:00 Wolves v Brighton

Vòng 37, Chủ nhật 18-5-2025

22:00 Arsenal v Newcastle

22:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham

22:00 Brentford v Fulham

22:00 Brighton v Liverpool

22:00 Chelsea v Man Utd

22:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

22:00 Everton v Southampton

22:00 Leicester City v Ipswich Town

22:00 Man City v Bournemouth

22:00 West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Vòng 38, Chủ nhật 25-5-2025

22:00 Bournemouth v Leicester City

22:00 Fulham v Man City

22:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham

22:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

22:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa

22:00 Newcastle v Everton

22:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

22:00 Southampton v Arsenal

22:00 Tottenham v Brighton

22:00 Wolves v Brentford

