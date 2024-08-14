Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2024-2025 (giờ Việt Nam)

Vòng 1, Thứ Bảy 17-8-2024
02:00 Man Utd v Fulham
18:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool
21:00 Arsenal v Wolves
21:00 Everton v Brighton
21:00 Newcastle v Southampton
21:00 Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth
23:30 West Ham v Aston Villa
Chủ nhật 18-8-2024
20:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
22:30 Chelsea v Man City
Thứ Ba 20-8-2024
02:00 Leicester City v Tottenham
Vòng 2, Thứ Bảy 24-8-2024
18:30 Brighton v Man Utd
21:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham
21:00 Fulham v Leicester City
21:00 Man City v Ipswich Town
21:00 Southampton v Nottingham Forest
21:00 Tottenham v Everton
23:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal
Chủ nhật 25-8-2024
20:00 Bournemouth v Newcastle
20:00 Wolves v Chelsea
22:30 Liverpool v Brentford
Vòng 3, Thứ Bảy 31-8-2024
18:30 Arsenal v Brighton
21:00 Brentford v Southampton
21:00 Everton v Bournemouth
21:00 Ipswich Town v Fulham
21:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
21:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolves
23:30 West Ham v Man City
Chủ nhật 1-9-2024
19:30 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
19:30 Newcastle v Tottenham
22:00 Man Utd v Liverpool
Vòng 4, Thứ Bảy 14-9-2024
18:30 Southampton v Man Utd
21:00 Brighton v Ipswich Town
21:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
21:00 Fulham v West Ham
21:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
21:00 Man City v Brentford
23:30 Aston Villa v Everton
Chủ nhật 15-9-2024
02:00 Bournemouth v Chelsea
20:00 Tottenham v Arsenal
22:30 Wolves v Newcastle
Vòng 5, Thứ Bảy 21-9-2024
18:30 West Ham v Chelsea
21:00 Aston Villa v Wolves
21:00 Fulham v Newcastle
21:00 Leicester City v Everton
21:00 Liverpool v Bournemouth
21:00 Southampton v Ipswich Town
21:00 Tottenham v Brentford
23:30 Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Chủ nhật 22-9-2024
20:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
22:30 Man City v Arsenal
Vòng 6, Thứ Bảy 28-9-2024
18:30 Newcastle v Man City
21:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
21:00 Brentford v West Ham
21:00 Chelsea v Brighton
21:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
21:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham
23:30 Wolves v Liverpool
Chủ nhật 29-9-2024
20:00 Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
22:30 Man Utd v Tottenham
Thứ Ba 1-10-2024
02:00 Bournemouth v Southampton
Vòng 7, Thứ Bảy 5-10-2024
18:30 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
21:00 Arsenal v Southampton
21:00 Brentford v Wolves
21:00 Chelsea v Nott'm Forest
21:00 Leicester v Bournemouth
21:00 Man City v Fulham
21:00 West Ham v Ipswich
23:30 Everton v Newcastle
Chủ nhật 6-10-2024
20:00 Aston Villa v Man Utd
22:30 Brighton v Tottenham
Vòng 8, Thứ Bảy 19-10-2024
18:30 Tottenham v West Ham
21:00 Fulham v Aston Villa
21:00 Ipswich v Everton
21:00 Man Utd v Brentford
21:00 Newcastle v Brighton
21:00 Nott'm Forest v Crystal Palace
21:00 Southampton v Leicester
23:30 Liverpool v Chelsea
Chủ nhật 20 10-2024
20:00 Bournemouth v Arsenal
22:30 Wolves v Man City
Vòng 9, Thứ Bảy 26-10-2024
02:00 Leicester v Nott'm Forest
21:00 Aston Villa v Bournemouth
21:00 Brentford v Ipswich Town
21:00 Brighton v Wolves
21:00 Man City v Southampton
23:30 Everton v Fulham
Chủ nhật 27-10-2024
21:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
21:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham
21:00 West Ham v Man Utd
23:30 Arsenal v Liverpool
Vòng 10, Thứ Bảy 2-11-2024
22:00 Bournemouth v Man City
22:00 Fulham v Brentford
22:00 Ipswich Town v Leicester City
22:00 Liverpool v Brighton
22:00 Man Utd v Chelsea
22:00 Newcastle v Arsenal
22:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham
22:00 Southampton v Everton
22:00 Tottenham v Aston Villa
22:00 Wolves v Crystal Palace
Vòng 11, Thứ Bảy 9-11-2024
22:00 Brentford v Bournemouth
22:00 Brighton v Man City
22:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
22:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham
22:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
22:00 Man Utd v Leicester City
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
22:00 Tottenham v Ipswich Town
22:00 West Ham v Everton
22:00 Wolves v Southampton
Vòng 12, Thứ Bảy 23-11-2024
22:00 Bournemouth v Brighton
22:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
22:00 Everton v Brentford
22:00 Fulham v Wolves
22:00 Ipswich Town v Man Utd
22:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
22:00 Man City v Tottenham
22:00 Newcastle v West Ham
22:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Vòng 13, Thứ Bảy 30-11-2024
22:00 Brentford v Leicester City
22:00 Brighton v Southampton
22:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
22:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle
22:00 Liverpool v Man City
22:00 Man Utd v Everton
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
22:00 Tottenham v Fulham
22:00 West Ham v Arsenal
22:00 Wolves v Bournemouth
Vòng 14, Thứ Tư 4-12-2024
02:45 Bournemouth v Tottenham
02:45 Arsenal v Man Utd
02:45 Aston Villa v Brentford
02:45 Everton v Wolves
02:45 Fulham v Brighton
02:45 Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
02:45 Leicester City v West Ham
Thứ Năm 5-12-2024
02:45 Man City v Nottingham Forest
02:45 Newcastle v Liverpool
02:45 Southampton v Chelsea
Vòng 15, Thứ Bảy 7-12-2024
22:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
22:00 Brentford v Newcastle
22:00 Crystal Palace v Man City
22:00 Everton v Liverpool
22:00 Fulham v Arsenal
22:00 Ipswich Town v Bournemouth
22:00 Leicester City v Brighton
22:00 Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Tottenham v Chelsea
22:00 West Ham v Wolves
Vòng 16, Thứ Bảy 14-12-2024
22:00 Bournemouth v West Ham
22:00 Arsenal v Everton
22:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
22:00 Chelsea v Brentford
22:00 Liverpool v Fulham
22:00 Man City v Man Utd
22:00 Newcastle v Leicester City
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
22:00 Southampton v Tottenham
22:00 Wolves v Ipswich Town
Vòng 17, Thứ Bảy 21-12-2024
22:00 Aston Villa v Man City
22:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
22:00 Everton v Chelsea
22:00 Fulham v Southampton
22:00 Ipswich Town v Newcastle
22:00 Leicester City v Wolves
22:00 Man Utd v Bournemouth
22:00 Tottenham v Liverpool
22:00 West Ham v Brighton
Vòng 18, Thứ Năm 26-12-2024
22:00 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
22:00 Arsenal v Ipswich Town
22:00 Brighton v Brentford
22:00 Chelsea v Fulham
22:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
22:00 Man City v Everton
22:00 Newcastle v Aston Villa
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
22:00 Southampton v West Ham
22:00 Wolves v Man Utd
Vòng 19, Chủ nhật 29-12-2024
22:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
22:00 Brentford v Arsenal
22:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
22:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Fulham v Bournemouth
22:00 Ipswich Town v Chelsea
22:00 Leicester City v Man City
22:00 Man Utd v Newcastle
22:00 Tottenham v Wolves
22:00 West Ham v Liverpool
Vòng 20, Thứ Bảy 4-1-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Everton
22:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
22:00 Brighton v Arsenal
22:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
22:00 Fulham v Ipswich Town
22:00 Liverpool v Man Utd
22:00 Man City v West Ham
22:00 Southampton v Brentford
22:00 Tottenham v Newcastle
22:00 Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Vòng 21, Thứ Tư 15-1-2025
02:45 Arsenal v Tottenham
02:45 Brentford v Man City
02:45 Everton v Aston Villa
02:45 Ipswich Town v Brighton
02:45 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
02:45 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
02:45 West Ham v Fulham
Thứ Năm 16-1-2025
02:45 Chelsea v Bournemouth
02:45 Newcastle v Wolves
03:00 Man Utd v Southampton
Vòng 22, Thứ Bảy 18-1-2025
22:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
22:00 Brentford v Liverpool
22:00 Chelsea v Wolves
22:00 Everton v Tottenham
22:00 Ipswich Town v Man City
22:00 Leicester City v Fulham
22:00 Man Utd v Brighton
22:00 Newcastle v Bournemouth
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Southampton
22:00 West Ham v Crystal Palace
Vòng 23, Thứ Bảy 25-1-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Aston Villa v West Ham
22:00 Brighton v Everton
22:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
22:00 Fulham v Man Utd
22:00 Liverpool v Ipswich Town
22:00 Man City v Chelsea
22:00 Southampton v Newcastle
22:00 Tottenham v Leicester City
22:00 Wolves v Arsenal
Vòng 24, Thứ Bảy 1-2-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool
22:00 Arsenal v Man City
22:00 Brentford v Tottenham
22:00 Chelsea v West Ham
22:00 Everton v Leicester City
22:00 Ipswich Town v Southampton
22:00 Man Utd v Crystal Palace
22:00 Newcastle v Fulham
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
22:00 Wolves v Aston Villa
Vòng 25, Thứ Bảy 15-2-2025
22:00 Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
22:00 Brighton v Chelsea
22:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
22:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
22:00 Liverpool v Wolves
22:00 Man City v Newcastle
22:00 Southampton v Bournemouth
22:00 Tottenham v Man Utd
22:00 West Ham v Brentford
Vòng 26, Thứ Bảy 22-2-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Wolves
22:00 Arsenal v West Ham
22:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
22:00 Everton v Man Utd
22:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace
22:00 Ipswich Town v Tottenham
22:00 Leicester City v Brentford
22:00 Man City v Liverpool
22:00 Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Southampton v Brighton
Vòng 27, Thứ Tư 26-2-2025
02:45 Brentford v Everton
02:45 Brighton v Bournemouth
02:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
02:45 Tottenham v Man City
02:45 West Ham v Leicester City
02:45 Wolves v Fulham
03:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Thứ Năm 27-2-2025
02:45 Chelsea v Southampton
03:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
03:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town
Vòng 28, Thứ Bảy 8-3-2025
22:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
22:00 Brighton v Fulham
22:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
22:00 Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town
22:00 Liverpool v Southampton
22:00 Man Utd v Arsenal
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Man City
22:00 Tottenham v Bournemouth
22:00 West Ham v Newcastle
22:00 Wolves v Everton
Vòng 29, Thứ Bảy 15-3-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Brentford
22:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
22:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
22:00 Everton v West Ham
22:00 Fulham v Tottenham
22:00 Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Leicester City v Man Utd
22:00 Man City v Brighton
22:00 Newcastle v Crystal Palace
22:00 Southampton v Wolves
Vòng 30, Thứ Ba 1-4-2025
01:45 Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
01:45 Arsenal v Fulham
01:45 Brighton v Aston Villa
01:45 Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
01:45 Wolves v West Ham
Thứ Tư 2-4-2025
01:45 Chelsea v Tottenham
01:45 Man City v Leicester City
01:45 Newcastle v Brentford
01:45 Southampton v Crystal Palace
02:00 Liverpool v Everton
Vòng 31, Thứ Bảy 5-4-2025
22:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Brentford v Chelsea
22:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
22:00 Everton v Arsenal
22:00 Fulham v Liverpool
22:00 Ipswich Town v Wolves
22:00 Leicester City v Newcastle
22:00 Man Utd v Man City
22:00 Tottenham v Southampton
22:00 West Ham v Bournemouth
Vòng 32, Thứ Bảy 12-4-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Fulham
22:00 Arsenal v Brentford
22:00 Brighton v Leicester City
22:00 Chelsea v Ipswich Town
22:00 Liverpool v West Ham
22:00 Man City v Crystal Palace
22:00 Newcastle v Man Utd
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton
22:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
22:00 Wolves v Tottenham
Vòng 33, Thứ Bảy 19-4-2025
22:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle
22:00 Brentford v Brighton
22:00 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
22:00 Everton v Man City
22:00 Fulham v Chelsea
22:00 Ipswich Town v Arsenal
22:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
22:00 Man Utd v Wolves
22:00 Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
22:00 West Ham v Southampton
Vòng 34, Thứ Bảy 26-4-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Man Utd
22:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
22:00 Brighton v West Ham
22:00 Chelsea v Everton
22:00 Liverpool v Tottenham
22:00 Man City v Aston Villa
22:00 Newcastle v Ipswich Town
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford
22:00 Southampton v Fulham
22:00 Wolves v Leicester City
Vòng 35, Thứ Bảy 3-5-2025
22:00 Arsenal v Bournemouth
22:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
22:00 Brentford v Man Utd
22:00 Brighton v Newcastle
22:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
22:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
22:00 Everton v Ipswich Town
22:00 Leicester City v Southampton
22:00 Man City v Wolves
22:00 West Ham v Tottenham
Vòng 36, Thứ Bảy 10-5-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Aston Villa
22:00 Fulham v Everton
22:00 Ipswich Town v Brentford
22:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
22:00 Man Utd v West Ham
22:00 Newcastle v Chelsea
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
22:00 Southampton v Man City
22:00 Tottenham v Crystal Palace
22:00 Wolves v Brighton
Vòng 37, Chủ nhật 18-5-2025
22:00 Arsenal v Newcastle
22:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham
22:00 Brentford v Fulham
22:00 Brighton v Liverpool
22:00 Chelsea v Man Utd
22:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves
22:00 Everton v Southampton
22:00 Leicester City v Ipswich Town
22:00 Man City v Bournemouth
22:00 West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Vòng 38, Chủ nhật 25-5-2025
22:00 Bournemouth v Leicester City
22:00 Fulham v Man City
22:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham
22:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
22:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa
22:00 Newcastle v Everton
22:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
22:00 Southampton v Arsenal
22:00 Tottenham v Brighton
22:00 Wolves v Brentford